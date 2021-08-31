PM Modi discusses Afghan situation with European Council president Charles Michel

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed with European Council president Charles Michel the recent developments in Afghanistan and their implications for the region and the world.

    Representational Image

    During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders emphasized the importance of a stable and secure Afghanistan and discussed the potential role India and the EU could play in this context, the Prime Minister''s Office here said in a statement.

    Modi and Michel unequivocally condemned the horrific terror attack at the Kabul airport that resulted in many casualties, it said.

    "Spoke with @eucopresident Charles Michel, President of the European Council, about the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Also reiterated our commitment to further strengthening India-EU relations," Modi tweeted after his telephonic talk with the European Council president.

    The leaders discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and the implications for the region and the world, the PMO said.

    The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, in particular, the situation in Afghanistan, according to the PMO.

    Last week, Prime Minister Modi had spoken with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi and the two leaders stressed the need for international cooperation, including at the level of the G20, in addressing the security and humanitarian challenges arising out of the spiralling crisis in Afghanistan.

    The US on Tuesday completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, ending a two-decade war and leaving the country in the hands of the Taliban.

    The Taliban took control of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Tuesday after the last US aircraft took off in the morning, marking an end to the 20-year presence of the US in Afghanistan.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 22:54 [IST]
