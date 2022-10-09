Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Gandhada Gudi' trailer out; PM Modi says \"Appu lives in the hearts of millions\"

PM Modi declares Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar powered village

Ahmedabad, Oct 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunda declared Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar powered village. This project, which is first of its kind, realises the Prime Minister's vision of solarisation of the sun-temple town of Modhera.

"Modhera, which is associated with the Sun Temple will also be known for its strides in solar energy. Big day for Modhera as it takes a giant leap towards harnessing solar power," said PM Modi.

"Now we will not pay for electricity, but start selling it & earn from it... Till a while back, the govt used to supply electricity to citizens but now, with the installation of solar panels, citizens will produce their own electricity," he added.

It involved developing a Ground Mounted Solar power plant and more than 1300 Rooftop solar systems on residential & Government buildings, all integrated with Battery Energy storage system (BESS). The project will demonstrate how India's renewable energy prowess can empower people at grassroots.