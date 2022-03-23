PM Modi congratulates MSMEs, farmers as India achieves $400 billion from exports
New Delhi, Mar 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated farmers, MSMEs and exporters as India achieved the target of reaching $400 billion from exports in the current fiscal.
"India set an ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.
India set an ambitious target of 0 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2022
This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal pic.twitter.com/zZIQgJuNeQ
"Narendra Modi"
Earlier this year, Union Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal had said that India is track to achieve the above mentioned goal.