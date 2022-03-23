YouTube
    PM Modi congratulates MSMEs, farmers as India achieves $400 billion from exports

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated farmers, MSMEs and exporters as India achieved the target of reaching $400 billion from exports in the current fiscal.

    "India set an ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

    Earlier this year, Union Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal had said that India is track to achieve the above mentioned goal.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:58 [IST]
    X