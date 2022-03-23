PM Modi congratulates MSMEs, farmers as India achieves $400 billion from exports

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated farmers, MSMEs and exporters as India achieved the target of reaching $400 billion from exports in the current fiscal.

"India set an ambitious target of $400 billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

India set an ambitious target of 0 Billion of goods exports & achieves this target for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success.



This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey. #LocalGoesGlobal pic.twitter.com/zZIQgJuNeQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2022

Know all about Narendra Modi

Earlier this year, Union Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal had said that India is track to achieve the above mentioned goal.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 10:58 [IST]