Iraq gest first beauty queen in four decades

Miss Universe 2019: Who is Zozibini Tunzi? Third South African to wear the crown

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu? Winner of Miss Universe 2021

PM Modi congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu on winning Miss Universe 2021 crown

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said "Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned Miss Universe. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours."

Punjab's Sandhu on Monday won the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, beating contestants from 79 countries to bring the title back to India after 21 years.

Only two Indians before Sandhu, just 21 and an actor as well as a model, have been crowned Miss Universe earlier actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The win, being seen as a fillip for the beauty pageant industry, led to celebrations at her home and congratulatory messages from all quarters, including from politicians, showbiz celebs and the two former title holders.

Born 3 March 2000, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu had previously been crowned Miss Diva 2021, and became the third Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe.

Sandhu was previously crowned Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019 and placed as a semifinalist at Femina Miss India 2019.

Sandhu began competing in pageantry as a teenager, winning titles such as Miss Chandigarh 2017 and Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018.

After winning the title of Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, Sandhu competed in Femina Miss India, where she ultimately placed in the Top 12.

As Miss Diva 2021, Sandhu received the right to represent India at Miss Universe 2021.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 22:24 [IST]