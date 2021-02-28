ISRO tests two satellites developed by private sector for the first time

PM Modi congratulates Brazilian president on successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro after the successful launch of Amazonia-1 satellite by ISRO's PSLV-C51.

Taking to twitter, PM Modi posted "Congratulations President Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by PSLV-C51. This is a historic moment in our space cooperation and my felicitations to the scientists of Brazil."

India's Polar rocket on Sunday successfully launched Amazonia-1 satellite of Brazil from the spaceport here, in the first mission of the year for space agency ISRO.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51, also carrying 18 other satellites, lifted off around 10.24 am from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) and injected into orbit primary payload Amazonia-1 about 17 minutes later in a textbook launch.

ISRO's first mission in 2021: PSLV-C51 carrying 19 satellites, E-Gita, PM's picture lifts-off from Sriharikota

The co-passenger satellites, including one from Chennai- based Space Kidz India (SKI), which is engraved with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be launched over the next two hours during which the fourth-stage of the PSLV-C51 would be re-started twice.

PSLV-C51 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm, and the launch was watched among others by Brazilian government officials at the mission control centre here, over 100 kms from Chennai.

The 637-kg Amazonia-1 which became the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India is an optical earth observation satellite of National Institute for Space Research (INPE).