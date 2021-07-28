PM Modi congratulates Bommai, hails Yediyurappa's 'monumental contribution'

We must move forward with 'Nation First, Always First' mantra: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on taking oath as the new chief minister of Karnataka, and said he brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience.

In his tweets, Modi also lauded Bommai''s predecessor B S Yediyurappa, saying no words will ever do justice to his "monumental contribution" to the BJP and growth of its members.

For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare, the prime minister said, praising the veteran leader.

No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

Congratulating Bommai, the prime minister said, "He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure."

The 61-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 12:48 [IST]