YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi congratulates Bommai, hails Yediyurappa's 'monumental contribution'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on taking oath as the new chief minister of Karnataka, and said he brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience.

    In his tweets, Modi also lauded Bommai''s predecessor B S Yediyurappa, saying no words will ever do justice to his "monumental contribution" to the BJP and growth of its members.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare, the prime minister said, praising the veteran leader.

    Congratulating Bommai, the prime minister said, "He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure."

    The 61-year-old leader was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 12:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X