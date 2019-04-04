  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi conferred with UAE’s highest civilian honour

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday was conferred with United Arab Emirate's highest award, the Zayed Medal for role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

    The medal, awarded to kings presidents and heads of states, was conferred upon Modi for boosting relations between the Emirates and India.

    PM Modi conferred with UAE’s highest civilian honour
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping have also been conferred with the honour.

    Naxals will get a big boost if Congress comes to power: Modi

    Referring to Modi as his "dear friend", Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi said the award is in appreciation of Modi's role in consolidating the long-standing friendship and joint strategic cooperation between the two nations.

    "We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal," Zayed said on Twitter.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the Gulf nation twice in three years. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also visited India in 2017.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi united arab emirates abu dhabi

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue