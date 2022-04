Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel: Distance, connecting places, benefits - all you need to know

PM Modi conferred with first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. This award, which has been instituted in memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, will be given every year exclusively to one individual for exemplary contribution towards nation building.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 18:32 [IST]