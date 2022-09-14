Rijiju praises PM Modi for his 'day and night work for welfare of people'

PM Modi condoles demise of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a 12th generation descendant of Maratha king Shivaji, and lauded his contribution to society.

Bhosale died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. He was 75. "Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji.

PM Modi extends greetings on 'Hindi Diwas'

Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji. He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among the people. He made a rich contribution towards Satara’s progress. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2022

He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among the people. He made a rich contribution towards Satara's progress. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.