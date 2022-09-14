YouTube
    PM Modi condoles demise of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale

    New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed anguish at the death of Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale, a 12th generation descendant of Maratha king Shivaji, and lauded his contribution to society.

    Bhosale died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday due to age-related ailments. He was 75. "Saddened by the demise of Shrimant Chhatrapati Shivajiraje Bhosale Ji.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    He was a dynamic and multifaceted personality who worked extensively among the people. He made a rich contribution towards Satara's progress. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

    X