PM Modi condemns 'barbaric' attack on Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul

New Delhi, Jun 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on a gurdwara in Kabul and prayed for the safety and well-being of the devotees.

"Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

India on Saturday strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" on a Gurudwara in Kabul in which at least two persons are reportedly injured, and said it was closely monitoring the situation following the incident.

Several blasts were reported near the Gurdwara Karte Parwan on Saturday, in the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in war-torn Afghanistan.

"The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India is "deeply concerned" over the attack.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the reported attack on the Gurudwara.

The Afghan interior ministry, in a statement, said two persons were injured after unidentified attackers attempted to enter the area, according to Tolo news.

The blasts occurred in the Karta Parwan area of Kabul, Tolo news tweeted along with the video after the blasts. Gunfire was also reported from the area, which is the centre for the Afghan Hindu and Sikh communities.

Story first published: Saturday, June 18, 2022, 21:19 [IST]