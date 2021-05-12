PM Modi chairs high level meet, reviews availability of oxygen & medicines; Gets briefed on Mucormycosis too

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines on Wednesday.

The PM was briefed that the government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of Covid-19 as well as Mucormycosis. The ministers updated PM Modi that they are in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance the production and extend all kind of help needed. He was also informed about the current production and stock of APIs for each such drug.

It was discussed that states are being provided medicines in good quantities. The PM was also apprised that the production of all drugs including Remdesivir has been ramped up significantly in the last few weeks. PM Modi said that India has a very vibrant Pharma sector and the Government's continued close coordination with them will ensure proper availability of all medicines.

PM also took stock of the situation on oxygen availability and supply in the country. It was discussed that the supply of oxygen is now more than 3 times the supply during the peak of the first wave.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 21:53 [IST]