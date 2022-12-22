Fact Check: Don’t believe this channel which says PM Modi has resigned, EVMs are banned

India has two 'rashtra pita', PM Modi father of New India, says Amruta Fadnavis; Congress slams her

PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review Covid situation

India

oi-Deepika S

The review meet comes after three cases of BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron, which is driving the huge Covid surge in China, were detected in India.

New Delhi, Dec 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the situation related to COVID-19 and related aspects in the country at a high-level meeting today.

The review meet comes after three cases of highly infectious Omicron subvariant BF.7, apparently the strain driving China's current surge of Covid cases, have been detected in India so far.

The first case of BF.7 in India was detected in October by Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre. So far, two cases have been reported from Gujarat while one case has been reported from Odisha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting to review the Covid situation and other related aspects in the country amid a new variant scare. pic.twitter.com/xgjBG4qMTJ — Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) December 22, 2022

Omicron BF.7: States ramp up Covid protocol as China Covid surge alarms India

In the Covid review meeting chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Wednesday, experts said although there is no overall increase in Covid caseload as of now, there is a need for continued surveillance to keep a track of existing and emerging variants.'

The government asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and get vaccinated.

"COVID is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Underlining the challenge posed by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in some countries across the world such as China, Japan, South Korea, France and the United States, Mandaviya noted the importance of being prepared and remaining alert against new and emerging strains of COVID-19, especially in view of the upcoming festive season.

During the meeting, it was also highlighted that no severity in cases was being seen so far. Secretary Pharma and Ayush were asked to keep stock of medicines that were used during Covid as a precautionary measure.

In view of the rise in cases in Japan, the United States of America, the Republic of Korea, Brazil and China the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday urged all states and Union territories to ramp up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples of Covid to keep track of emerging variants.

In a letter to states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and will facilitate the undertaking of requisite public health measures.