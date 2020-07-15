Chinese aggressiveness discussed at India-EU Summit

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday briefed the European leaders about the chinese aggression at the 15th India-EU summit.

The summit was held virtually with Prime Minister Modi attending the event along with European Council President Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Addressing a press conference, the ministry of external affairs said that "as part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up. The PM shared our views on the India-China relationship in general and the current situation in the border areas."

Confirming the same Charles Michel said,"Yes! We discussed this topic. PM Modi informed us about the latest development regarding this incident with China and we support all the efforts to maintain a channel of dialogue and find peace full solution."

Increased Chinese aggressiveness has been a cause of worry for many of its neighbours including India, Japan. Last month saw violent clashes between Indian and Chinese forces at the line of actual control in Eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers died. The development happened after Chinese build-up in the area and attempts to hinder Indian patroling pattern in the area.