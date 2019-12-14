PM Modi's boat ride in Ganga at Atal ghat, reviews Namami Gange project

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kanpur, Dec 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a boat ride in river Ganga at Atal ghat on Saturday in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, he is here to have a first-hand experience of the impact of the ambitious Namami Gange project.

Ahead of reviewing the project he also chaired the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) at Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology.

He was accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi and Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat at the Atal Ghat as well as in the meeting.

The 'Namami Gange Programme', is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as 'Flagship Programme' by the Union Government in June 2014 with budget outlay of Rs 20,000 Crore to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga.

"Ganga will be clean by 2019", it has now been extended to 2020. The government is aiming to complete the entire project by 2020. The project was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2015.