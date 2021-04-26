YouTube
    PM Modi, Biden speak on phone, have a fruitful talk on Covid-19 situation

    New Delhi, Apr 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday, following which PM Modi took to Twitter to say that they had a "fruitful conversation".

    PM Modi and US President underlined the potential of the India-US partnership in vaccine development and supply to address the COVID-19 pandemic, and directed their respective officials to maintain close coordination and cooperation in their efforts in this domain.

    PM Modi also informed US President Joe Biden about India's initiative at the WTO for relaxation in the norms of the Agreement on TRIPS to ensure quick and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries. The two leaders agreed to remain in regular touch.

    This development comes a day after the United States informed that they will send raw material to India for the COVID-19 vaccine, as India battles a horrific second wave.

    Story first published: Monday, April 26, 2021, 22:49 [IST]
    X