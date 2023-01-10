PM Modi bears his own medical expenses, no govt money spent on it, reveals RTI

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed leaders in the world today. However, his official visits abroad have been often criticised by the Opposition over their frequency and cost. But, you will be surprised to know that his medical care has not cost the exchequer a single rupee since he assumed the Prime Minister's office in May 2014.

This was revealed in a reply by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to an RTI application filed by a Pune-based RTI activist Prafful Sarda. The reply states that there is no health expense spent on the Prime Minister maintained by the PMO. Notably, Members of Parliament (MPs) and Union ministers are provided with numerous amenities but the PM isn't among them.

The Prime Minister's Office also took cognizance of the application and replied, "No medical expenditure has been incurred from 2014 till date on the Prime Minister." According to Times Now, the activist appreciated the response and said the prime minister is motivating 135 crore Indians.

PM Modi to inaugurate Chopper factory at Tumakuru next month

Activist Prafful Sarda said,"PM Modi ji did not only send out a strong message through Fit India movement but he is motivating 135 crore Indians to stay fit by setting an example himself.''

"The money of taxpayers is not being used for any personal work of PMO; this boosts our faith in governance. MPs and MLAs should also follow the same path by bearing their personal medical expenses on own if any," he further said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 23:07 [IST]