PM Modi attacks LDF, UDF over Sabarimala and Triple talaq issue

Kollam, Jan 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against LDF government and opposition UDF for their stand on Sabarimala issue. PM Modi was addressing a public rally after inaugurating Kollam bypass on Tuesday.

PM Modi said, "The conduct of Kerala LDF government on Sabarimala issue will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviours by any party and government. We knew that communists do not respect Indian history, culture and spirituality but nobody imagined that they will have such hatred."

Talking about opposition party United Democratic Front (UDF), PM said, "UDF is no better. Congress has multiple stands - they say one thing in Parliament but a different thing in Pathanamthitta. Our stand on this issue has always been clear. And, the actions of our party match our words."

Not only Sabarimala issue, but PM Modi also attacked both LDF and UDF over opposition to Centre's triple talaq bill.

He said, "Left and Congress make tall claims about respect to gender justice and social justice but their actions are exactly the opposite. NDA Government has been working towards abolishing Triple Talaq. Who is opposing us on this? Communists and the Congress."

He went on to say that UDF and LDF are two sides of the same old coin. "Different in name, but in corruption, casteism and communalism, they are the same. Different in name, but in damaging Kerala's cultural fabric, they are the same. Different in name, but in political violence, they are the same," said PM Modi.

A few days ago, our Government had the historic opportunity to pass legislation that gives 10 per cent quota to poor people from the general category. We believe that every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed or community deserves equal opportunity.