YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi appreciates contributions made by Japan India Association

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Japanese Prime Ministers Yoshiro Mori and Shinzo Abe on 24 May 2022 in Tokyo, Japan. Yoshiro Mori is the current Chairperson of the Japan-India Association (JIA) while Shinzo Abe will be taking over this role shortly. The JIA, established in 1903, is one of the oldest friendship associations in Japan.

    PM Modi appreciates contributions made by Japan India Association
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister appreciated the significant contributions made by JIA under the leadership of Yoshiro Mori in promoting exchanges between India and Japan in political, economic and cultural fields. Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Shinzo Abe on his new responsibilities and looked forward to the JIA continuing its important role.

    The leaders also discussed the broad canvas of India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership as well as the shared vision of India and Japan for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Discussions were held on ways to further promote cultural and people-to-people ties.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    Comments

    More QUAD SUMMIT News  

    Read more about:

    Quad Summit narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 16:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X