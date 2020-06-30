PM Modi announces free rations till November; 80 crore people to benefit

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while addressing the nation said that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana expanded till November. It will benefit around 80 crore people.

"Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, we announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. In the last 3 months, Rs. 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs. 18000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers," PM said.

Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and said that people have become more irresponsible and careless about COVID-19 prevention guidelines since the start of Unlock1.0.

He reiterated the importance of social distancing and wearing masks and warned people against letting down their guard against the pandemic.

PM Modi said ever since Unlock1 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, 'do gaj doori' and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds.

In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role, he said.

Prime Minister also said that local administration should be strict for implementation of locdown guidelines. No one should be above law.