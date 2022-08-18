PM Modi and others greet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday

Fact Check: No, the government has not imposed GST on funeral services

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 18: Today is Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's birthday. She was born on August 18, 1959, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, in a middle-class family. Her father Narayan Sitharaman worked in the Railways and her mother Savitri Sitharaman was a homemaker.

She completed her BA in Economics from Seethalakshmi Ramaswamy College in Tiruchirappalli. Then she pursued a master's from JNU in 1984. She has also done a PhD in dissertation on the Indo-European textile trade.

On her 63rd birthday, greetings have been pouring in on social media from her colleagues, party leaders and well-wishers. Let's take a look at it

PM Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle to wish Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday. He wrote, "Best wishes to our valued Cabinet colleague Nirmala Sitharaman Ji on her birthday. Nirmala Ji is at the forefront of transforming the economy and furthering 'Ease of Doing Business.' I pray for her long and healthy life."

Best wishes to our valued Cabinet colleague Nirmala Sitharaman Ji on her birthday. Nirmala Ji is at the forefront of transforming the economy and furthering ‘Ease of Doing Business.’ I pray for her long and healthy life. @nsitharaman — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2022

Sitharaman in her reply to PM Modi's wish tweeted, "Thank you Hon. @PMOIndia for your kind wishes. Your encouragement and guidance have been immensely motivating."

Thank you Hon.@PMOIndia for your kind wishes. Your encouragement and guidance have been immensely motivating. https://t.co/Xvbxo2urL2 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 18, 2022

Union Minister of Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also wished the Finance Minister on her birthday.

Birthday greetings to the Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 18, 2022

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal expressed his best wishes for Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday.

Warm birthday greetings to my cabinet colleague @NSitharaman.



Wishing her a long and healthy life in the service of the nation. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 18, 2022

