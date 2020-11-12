PM Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc co-chairs 17th ASEAN-India Summit

Bihar Election Results 2020: BJP’s footprint now across the country, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chairs the 17th ASEAN-India Summit along with Prime Minister of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc today. The leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States will virtually participate in the Summit.

The Summit will review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas such as connectivity, maritime cooperation, trade and commerce, education and capacity building.

The leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen ASEAN-India engagement and in this context will note the adoption of ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025).

COVID-19, post-pandemic economic recovery and important regional and international developments will also be discussed at the Summit.

ASEAN-India Summits provide the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level. India's Act East Policy, underlining ASEAN-centrality, reflects the importance, India attaches to engagement with ASEAN.