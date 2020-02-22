PM Modi all set to inaugurate International Judicial Conference, Khelo India University Games today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 22: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the International Judicial Conference (IJC) in New Delhi.

The conference is organised at the Additional Building, Supreme Court Complex in the national capital.

Later, PM Modi is expected to address the opening ceremony of the Khelo India University Games, which will be held from February 22 to March 1 at Bhubaneswar in Odisha, via video conference.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the opening ceremony of Khelo India University Games at 7 pm.

The Khelo India University Games are launched by the Government of India in association with the Government of Odisha.

No one needs to fear about CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi

It is said that this would be the largest ever competition held at the university level in India. More tham 3,000 athletes from over 150 universities across the country would be taking part in it.

A total of 17 sports namely fencing, archery, boxing, athletics, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, basketball, badminton, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi at the event.