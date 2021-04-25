Extend my gratitude to ambulance drivers in this war against COVID19: PM during Mann ki Baat

India

New Delhi, Apr 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11am on Sunday.

The address comes in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic that has gripped the nation, with infections rising by record numbers everyday.

With a record single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections, ''India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark,'' according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Newest First Oldest First I appeal to you all to seek information on COVID19 through reliable sources only. I am seeing many doctors have taken to social media to share information on COVID19 and are also offering consultations: PM Modi during his radio program 'Mann Ki Baat The government of India is dedicated to taking forward the efforts of the state governments to tackle the current COVID19 situation, says PM Narendra Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' There is a huge contribution of ambulance drivers in this war against COVID19. I extend my gratitude to them I urge people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccine. You all must be aware that Govt of India has sent free vaccine to all State Govts. All people above 45 yrs of age can benefit from this. From May 1st, vaccines will be available for every person above 18 years of age: PM After successfully tackling the first wave of COVID19, the country's morale was high but this storm has shaken the country. 