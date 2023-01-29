Several attempts made to break India, but no one could finish it, says PM Modi

PM Modi addresses first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2023

New Delhi, Jan 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began addressing his first Mann Ki Baat of the year 2023 on Sunday. This is the 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the PM's monthly radio programme.

"Around 14th of January, the glitter of festivals abound across the country from north to south and from east to west. After this, the country also celebrates her Republic Day. This time also many aspects of Republic Day celebrations are being praised a lot," PM Modi said.

"Tribal life is different from the hustle and bustle of the cities; its challenges are also different. Despite this, tribal societies are always ready to preserve their traditions," he said.

"Various people from tribal areas - painters, musicians, farmers, artisans - have been conferred the Padma Awards awards. I urge all countrymen to read their inspiring stories," the prime minister added.

"Many dignitaries who have worked on tribal languages like Toto, Ho, Kui, Kuvi and Manda have received Padma Awards," PM Modi said.

PM spoke about the history of Democracy in India and said, "Democracy is in our veins, it is in our culture - it has been an integral part of our work for centuries. By nature, we are a Democratic Society. Dr. Ambedkar had compared the Buddhist monks' union to the Indian Parliament".

The United Nations has taken the decision to promote both International Yoga Day and International Year of Millets after India's proposal.

"People are now making millets a part of their diet. The huge impact of this change is also visible. The small farmers who traditionally used to produce millets are very excited," PM Modi said.

"G20 summits are happening in every corner of India and nutritious dishes made from millet are served there," PM Modi added.