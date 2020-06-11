  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi addresses 95th annual plenary of Indian Chamber of Commerce: Key highlights

    By
    |

    Delhi, June 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on Thursday addressed at the 95th annual plenary session of Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing.

    PM Modi addresses 95th annual plenary of Indian Chamber of Commerce: Key points
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The PM at the address said as India is fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, there are other challenges also like floods, locusts, hailstorm, fire in oil well in Assam, small earthquakes, two cyclones that we are fighting against together.

    All Indians should learn to be self reliant says PM Modi at ICC’s 95th annual plenary session

    Here are the key points of the address

    • While batting for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, the Prime Minister said Indians should learn to be self-reliant. Aatam Nirbhar lessons start at home and time has come for India to become self-reliant.
    • Everything that the country is forced to import, how it should be made in India itself, how India should become an exporter of the same products in future, we have to work faster in this direction.
    • Indian farmers have got their true freedom owing to the recent reforms. They can go to any part of the country to sell their produce. Recent decisions taken by Centre for farmers have freed the agriculture economy from years of slavery.
    • Industries will have to think about how they will turn India into a net exporter of products.
    • Indian are saving a total of Rs 19,000 crore due to the usage of LED bulbs. Carbon emissions have also reduced for using LED.
    • At this time we have to take the country's economy out of 'command and control' and take it towards 'plug and play'. This isn't the time for a conservative approach. It's time for bold decisions and bold investments. It's time to prepare a globally competitive domestic supply chain.
    • Decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own produce and get markets for Indian artware in other countries'. This path shown by Swami Vivekananda should be the inspiration for India in post-pandemic world.
    • DBT, JAM have helped millions of beneficiaries.
    • We have to revive the historical excellence of West Bengal in the manufacturing sector. We have always heard "What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow". We have to take inspiration from this and move forward together.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue