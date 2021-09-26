Mann Ki Baat: ‘Team India’ creating daily record in fight against Covid-19, says PM Modi

We must move forward with 'Nation First, Always First' mantra: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation via his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat. This is the 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat, which is aired on the last Sunday of every month.

The address comes just a day after Modi concluded his three-day visit to the United States. The monthly programme is broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. It is also streamed live on the YouTube channels of the prime minister and All India Radio.

Newest First Oldest First "We must ensure that those who have not been vaccinated around us must get vaccinated. Even after the vaccination, necessary protocols have to be followed. I believe that soon Team India will once again wave its flag in this fight against COVID-19," says PM Modi in his monthly address. "The whole country is soon going to celebrate Dussehra, the victory of good over evil. Drawing inspiration from the festival, we must remember our fight against Corona," says PM. "Team India is creating daily record in country's fight against Covid-19, especially on vaccination front. I request those who are not yet vaccinated to take their shot. But we cannot let out guard down even after vaccination," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Deen Dayal Upadhyay in his monthly address. "September 25 was the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. On this date in 2018, we launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, or Aysuhman Bharat Yojna," PM Modi said. 'One Teacher, One Call' initiative in Uttar Pradesh is commendable, says PM Modi Through tiny efforts, at times, very significant changes occur, and if we look towards the life of Mahatma Gandhi ji we will find every moment how even small things had so much importance and how using small issues he accomplished big resolutions It is matter of delight for us that even in villages, the common person is getting connected in the direction of digital transactions through fin-tech UPI… its prevalence has begun increasing People know that I don't ever let go any chance to speak in connection with cleanliness & possibly that is why a listener, Ramesh Patel ji has written to me that learning from Bapu, in this Amrit Mahotsav of freedom, we should take resolve of economic cleanliness too Today in the 75th year of freedom when we are celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, today we can say with satisfaction that our young generation today is giving khadi the place of pride that khadi had during freedom struggle Friends, Bapu had connected cleanliness with independence; the same way he had made khadi the identity of freedom There is another interesting information- more than nearly 5000 upcoming writers are searching out tales of struggle for freedom In this period of #AmritMahotsav, a campaign to disseminate to everyone the untold stories of the history of freedom is also going on… and for this, upcoming writers, youth of the country and the world were called upon Today many efforts are being made for the welfare of Divyangjan in the country. I got a chance to know about one such effort being made in Uttar Pradesh - "One Teacher, One Call". This unique effort in Bareilly is showing a new path to the Divyang children We all know about the Siachen Glacier. The cold there is so terrible that it is beyond capacity of a common person to live there. With snow spread far and wide, there is no sign of any vegetation anywhere. Temperature here dips to even minus 60 degrees Satish ji of Ranchi has shared another similar information to me through a letter. Satish ji has drawn my attention to an Aloe Vera Village in Jharkhand Condition of our lives today is such that word Corona resonates in our ears many times a day… Biggest global pandemic in a hundred years, COVID-19 has taught every countryman a lot. Today there has been an increase in curiosity & awareness about Healthcare & Wellness 2nd of October also marks the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri ji I urge scientists, researchers and people associated with the start-up world to pay attention to such products, which not only increase the wellness and immunity of the people, but also help in increasing the income of our farmers and youth In the current context, with the trend of people around the world regarding medicinal plants and herbal products increasing, India has immense potential. In the past, there has been a significant increase in the export of Ayurvedic and herbal products Friends, moving beyond traditional farming, novel initiatives and options are being done in agriculture and are continuously creating new means of self-employment. The story of two brothers from Pulwama is also an example of this Three years ago, on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay ji, the 25th of September, the world's largest health assurance scheme – Ayushman Bharat scheme was implemented My dear countrymen, the 25th of September is the birth anniversary of a great son of the country, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay ji we touched upon many topics today. Like we were discussing, the time to come is of festivals When we are celebrating World River Day today, I praise and greet all dedicated to this work. But to all people living near every river; to countrymen I will urge that in India in all corners at least once in a year a river festival must be celebrated There are some people who have dedicated themselves to these causes. And it is this very tradition, this very endeavour, this very faith that has saved our rivers In order to rejuvenate rivers throughout the country; in order to cleanse waters, the government and social service organizations keep undertaking one endeavour or the other. And this is not about the present day; it is going on for decades now When Mother Ganga is being talked about, one is tempted to draw your attention to another aspect. When Namami Gange is being referred to, one thing is certain to draw your attention…especially that of the youth Routinely, we do remember a lot of days; we even celebrate myriad Days…and if you ask young sons-daughters at home, they are likely to furnish out an entire list of Days of the year with their chronological relevance You are aware that for an important, programme, I have to leave for America…hence I thought it would be apt to record Mann Ki Baat, prior to my departure to America We do remember a lot of days; we even celebrate myriad Days…and if you ask young sons-daughters at home, they are likely to furnish out an entire list of Days of the year with their chronological relevance But, there is one more day that all of us must remember; this day is one that is immensely congruent to the traditions of India. It's one that connects us with our traditions that we have been following for centuries. That is – World Rivers Day With the advent of the month of Magh, in our country, a lot of people perform Kalpvaas on banks of mother Ganga or other rivers for an entire month. This tradition has ceased now…but in earlier times,it was customary to remember rivers while bathing at home This tradition of remembering rivers may have gone extinct or exists sparsely…but there used to be a great tradition that would take one on a tour across the vastness of India while bathing early morning…a cerebral pilgrimage Now that we are discussing the significance of rivers in our country, it is but natural for everyone to raise a question… "you are singing so many songs dedicated to rivers, referring to a river as a Mother…then why is it that the river gets polluted? Friends, when one is referring to the river; when Mother Ganga is being talked about, one is tempted to draw your attention to another aspect. When Namami Gange is being referred to, one thing is certain to draw your attention…especially that of the youth Friends, in order to rejuvenate rivers throughout the country; in order to cleanse waters, the government and social service organizations keep undertaking one endeavour or the other. And this is not about the present day; it is going on for decades now There are some people who have dedicated themselves to these causes. And it is this very tradition, this very endeavour, this very faith that has saved our rivers When we are celebrating World River Day today, I praise and greet all dedicated to this work. But to all people living near every river; to countrymen I will urge that in India in all corners at least once in a year a river festival must be celebrated Routinely, we do remember a lot of days; we even celebrate myriad Days…and if you ask young sons-daughters at home, they are likely to furnish out an entire list of Days of the year with their chronological relevance When Mother Ganga is being talked about, one is tempted to draw your attention to another aspect. When Namami Gange is being referred to, one thing is certain to draw your attention…especially that of the youth In order to rejuvenate rivers throughout the country; in order to cleanse waters, the government and social service organizations keep undertaking one endeavour or the other. And this is not about the present day; it is going on for decades now There are some people who have dedicated themselves to these causes. And it is this very tradition, this very endeavour, this very faith that has saved our rivers When we are celebrating World River Day today, I praise and greet all dedicated to this work. But to all people living near every river; to countrymen I will urge that in India in all corners at least once in a year a river festival must be celebrated We have to get the vaccine administered when our turn comes, but we also have to take care that no one is left out of this circle of safety. Those around you who have not got vaccinated also have to be taken to the vaccine center: we touched upon many topics today. Like we were discussing, the time to come is of festivals My dear countrymen, the 25th of September is the birth anniversary of a great son of the country, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay ji Three years ago, on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay ji, the 25th of September, the world's largest health assurance scheme – Ayushman Bharat scheme was implemented Friends, moving beyond traditional farming, novel initiatives and options are being done in agriculture and are continuously creating new means of self-employment. The story of two brothers from Pulwama is also an example of this In the current context, with the trend of people around the world regarding medicinal plants and herbal products increasing, India has immense potential. In the past, there has been a significant increase in the export of Ayurvedic and herbal products I urge scientists, researchers and people associated with the start-up world to pay attention to such products, which not only increase the wellness and immunity of the people, but also help in increasing the income of our farmers and youth 2nd of October also marks the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri ji Condition of our lives today is such that word Corona resonates in our ears many times a day… Biggest global pandemic in a hundred years, COVID-19 has taught every countryman a lot. Today there has been an increase in curiosity & awareness about Healthcare & Wellness Satish ji of Ranchi has shared another similar information to me through a letter. Satish ji has drawn my attention to an Aloe Vera Village in Jharkhand We all know about the Siachen Glacier. The cold there is so terrible that it is beyond capacity of a common person to live there. With snow spread far and wide, there is no sign of any vegetation anywhere. Temperature here dips to even minus 60 degrees Today many efforts are being made for the welfare of Divyangjan in the country. I got a chance to know about one such effort being made in Uttar Pradesh - “One Teacher, One Call”. This unique effort in Bareilly is showing a new path to the Divyang children In this period of #AmritMahotsav, a campaign to disseminate to everyone the untold stories of the history of freedom is also going on… and for this, upcoming writers, youth of the country and the world were called upon There is another interesting information- more than nearly 5000 upcoming writers are searching out tales of struggle for freedom Friends, Bapu had connected cleanliness with independence; the same way he had made khadi the identity of freedom

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister invited inputs and suggestions from citizens for the 81st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme. Taking to his personal handle on Twitter, Modi shared the link of the official MyGov portal and wrote, "Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month's Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov, or record your message on 1800-11-7800."