We must take agriculture out of chemistry lab and connect it to lab of nature: PM Modi

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UP

Uttar Pradesh polls: PM Modi holds meeting over breakfast with MPs from UP

PM Modi accorded with Bhutan’s highest civilian honour

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accorded the highest civilian decoration by Bhutan.

The Prime Minister of Bhutan took to Twitter and said Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo.

The Bhutan PMO in a statement said that the country has decided to confer PM Modi with Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo to thank India for its unconditional support to it during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo.https://t.co/hD3mihCtSv@PMOIndia@Indiainbhutan pic.twitter.com/HdZm5GozAR — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) December 17, 2021

Know all about Narendra Modi

"His Majesty highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person, the PMO also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:01 [IST]