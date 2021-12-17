PM Modi accorded with Bhutan’s highest civilian honour

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accorded the highest civilian decoration by Bhutan.

    The Prime Minister of Bhutan took to Twitter and said Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji's @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo.

    The Bhutan PMO in a statement said that the country has decided to confer PM Modi with Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo to thank India for its unconditional support to it during the unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "His Majesty highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modiji extended over the years and particularly during pandemic. Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person, the PMO also said.

    Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:01 [IST]
