PM level intervention will solve farmer issue: Pawar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 07: The highest level of intervention by the government could solve the farmer issue, NCP chief, Sharad Pawar said.

Pawar said that either Prime Minister, Narendra Modi or Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh should intervene in order to solve the issue, which has been on the boil since the past 70 days.

SC heard the most number of cases through video conferencing during COVID: PM Modi

Pawar said that the Centre should take an initiative and a senior level minister should intervene. I do not want to disrespect Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, but the Prime Minister or Defence Minister should intervene, Pawar said.

He also alleged that the BJP is defaming the ongoing agitation by calling them Khalistanis or terrorists. The ruling party has taken a stand to defame the farmers. These farmers have made the country set-sufficient in food production and calling them names is not the quality of a civilised culture, Pawar also said.

On the comments by foreign celebrities, Pawar said that the farmers have withstood all odds for over two months and people were sympathetic towards them. Now these views by foreign personalities are not good for the country. The government must take this seriously, he also said.