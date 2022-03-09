PM leads brain-storming for effective implementation of budget announcements through 11 webinars

Under PM Modi, India more likely than in the past to respond with force to Pakistani provocations: US Intelligence

New Delhi, Mar 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the webinar for discussing budget-related announcements of DIPAM, as an official statement from the PMO said.

This culminates the series of 11 budget-related webinars that the PM addressed. PM participated budget webinar relating to ministries/departments of Higher Education, Rural Development, Agriculture, Defence, Health, DPIIT, PSA, MNRE, DEA and DIPAM. The Union Budget-2022 has made several announcements for the economic growth of the country and to further the well-being of our people, the statement added.

These webinars were conducted with the objective of sustaining the momentum of the Budget and to create a sense of ownership by all stakeholders in its implementation, These webinars have covered a diverse spectrum of subjects like SMART agriculture, PM Gatishakti, Aatmanirbharta in defence, digital education and dynamic skilling, inclusive and equitable healthcare delivery, Make in India and financing for aspirational economy etc.

The statement said the main objectives for organizing the webinars were developing a sense of ownership among the key stakeholders for the Budget. This exercise will also help ministries and departments to hit the ground running as soon as the new fiscal year begins & also ensure time-bound implementation. Consultation with various stakeholders helps bring their practical/ global expertise and experience and to identify lacunae. The shifting of budget to 1st February and these interactions in the webinars enables state governments get better visibility of priorities and thus plan their budgets better.

The webinars saw an estimated participation of around 40 thousand stakeholders which included entrepreneurs, MSMEs, exporters, global investors, representatives of the Central and State governments, youth from the world of startups, among others. Comprehensive panel discussions and theme-based break-out sessions were organized during each webinar. A large number of valuable suggestions have been received by the Government during these webinars, which will further aid in effective implementation of the Budget announcements, it added.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 21:12 [IST]