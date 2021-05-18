PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2021 List: Toll Free Helpline Number, Email ID and How To Register Your Complaint
New Delhi, May 18: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) beneficiaries have now begun to get their 8th instalment of the fund.
PM Kisan 8th Installment List 2021 has been released for all the list of beneficiary at www.pmkisan.gov.in. All those who were waiting to check pmkisan.gov.in 8th List 2021 can now check it on jbsa.org.
You can now check check your name via PM Kisan website and also using the mobile App.
How To Register Your Complaint
If you were the beneficiary of previous instalment of PM Kisan, but your name is missing this time, you can lodge your grievances on the helpline number 011-24300606.
If the money has not been credited in your account, then you have to first contact the accountant and agriculture officer of your area and they will have to give information about it.
You can also call the helpline related to it.
From Monday to Friday, you can contact PM-KISAN Help Desk by email (email) pmkisan-ict@gov.in.
Or one can call the phone number 011-23381092 (Direct HelpLine) .
PM-KISAN Help Desk
PM-Kisan Helpline No: 011-24300606,155261
You can know the status of your application by calling these numbers.
Toll Free Helpline Number
PM KISAN SAMMAN NIDHI HELPLINE NUMBER 1800115526 / 011-23381092
Helpline: 1800-3000-3468
E-Mail: support@csc.gov.in
How to check your name via PM Kisan website
- Log on to pmkisan.gov.in website
- On the right hand side, you will see Farmers Corner
- Click Farmers Corner
- Now from the option, click Beneficiary Status
- You will have to furnish a few details like your Aadhaar number, bank account and your mobile number to see your status
- After you complete the above procedure, you will find your name if it is there in the list