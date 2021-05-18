Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi calls up Gujarat CM to take stock of preparations

Coronavirus crisis: PM Modi to interact with field officials from states, districts on Tuesday

On COVID-19 management, PM Modi to interact with State and District officials

Amid vaccine shortage, PM Modi says continuous efforts on to increase vaccine supply in big way

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2021 List: Toll Free Helpline Number, Email ID and How To Register Your Complaint

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 18: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) beneficiaries have now begun to get their 8th instalment of the fund.

PM Kisan 8th Installment List 2021 has been released for all the list of beneficiary at www.pmkisan.gov.in. All those who were waiting to check pmkisan.gov.in 8th List 2021 can now check it on jbsa.org.

You can now check check your name via PM Kisan website and also using the mobile App.

How To Register Your Complaint

If you were the beneficiary of previous instalment of PM Kisan, but your name is missing this time, you can lodge your grievances on the helpline number 011-24300606.

If the money has not been credited in your account, then you have to first contact the accountant and agriculture officer of your area and they will have to give information about it.

You can also call the helpline related to it.

From Monday to Friday, you can contact PM-KISAN Help Desk by email (email) pmkisan-ict@gov.in.

Or one can call the phone number 011-23381092 (Direct HelpLine) .

PM-KISAN Help Desk

PM-Kisan Helpline No: 011-24300606,155261

You can know the status of your application by calling these numbers.

Toll Free Helpline Number

PM KISAN SAMMAN NIDHI HELPLINE NUMBER 1800115526 / 011-23381092

Helpline: 1800-3000-3468

E-Mail: support@csc.gov.in

How to check your name via PM Kisan website

Log on to pmkisan.gov.in website

On the right hand side, you will see Farmers Corner

Click Farmers Corner

Now from the option, click Beneficiary Status

You will have to furnish a few details like your Aadhaar number, bank account and your mobile number to see your status

After you complete the above procedure, you will find your name if it is there in the list

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 18, 2021, 12:33 [IST]