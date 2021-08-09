PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 9th Installment: How To Check The Status?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the ninth instalment of the financial benefits under the "Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi" (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday via video-conferencing.

"This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 19,500 crore (195 million) to more than 9.75 crore (97.5 million) beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister will interact with farmer beneficiaries during the event and will also address the nation," an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated.

PM Kisan Yojana is a central government scheme for providing income support to farmers and their families. Under the PM-Kisan scheme, income support of Rs 6000 per annum is provided to all eligible farmer families across the country. Government transfers the fund directly to registered farmers' bank accounts in three equal instalments every year.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 9th instalment: How to check Beneficiary Status

Visit the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' option in the 'Farmers Corner' section on the top right of the website.

Now you will get three options: Aadhaar Number, Account Number and Mobile Number.

Choose any option to track your payment status. Then select 'Get Data' from the drop-down menu.

On your screen, you'll find PM-Kisan status and a summary of all transactions.

Story first published: Monday, August 9, 2021, 9:12 [IST]