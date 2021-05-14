Govt working in war-footing mode to fight second wave of COVID-19: PM Modi

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 8th installment: How to check the status?

New Delhi, May 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the eighth installment of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmer beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday via video-conferencing.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government is providing Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers annually. The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

An amount of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer beneficiaries so far under the PM-KISAN scheme, launched on February 24, 2019.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 8th installment: How to check the status

Go to the official website of the government - https://pmkisan.gov.in/.

Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' option in the 'Farmers Corner' section on the top right of the website.

Select the Aadhaar number, Bank account number or mobile number on the page that appears. With the help of these three numbers, you can also check if you have received the PK Kisan amount or not.

Fill in the details of the option that you have selected from these three numbers.

You will get all transactions when you click on this number.

You will also get information related to PM Kisan 8th installment.

