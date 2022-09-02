From agriculture to industries, modern infrastructure will create new employment opportunities in Kerala: PM

PM inaugurates mechanization, industrialization projects worth Rs 3,800 cr in Mangaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mangaluru, Sep 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation for mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth around Rs 3,800 crore in Mangaluru. He arrived in the city from Kochi after dedicating to the nation INS Vikrant, India's first home-built aircraft carrier.

Addressing a mega event, PM Modi said,''Ayushman Bharat has played an important role in ensuring the poor are able to afford quality healthcare & their families do not become debt-ridden due to medical expenses. With the world's largest insurance scheme, we have taken healthcare to the grassroots.''

''Today's India is focused on the development on state of the art infrastructure, as this is the road to developed India. Through infrastructure development we can create new jobs and create new opportunities,'' Prime Minister said.

He said,''Kisan Credit Cards have been given to fishermen in Karnataka. We are also working on providing better boats and technology to fishermen to increase their incomes... In the last 8 years, the number of cities with metro facilities has increased fourfold.''

A huge crowd, comprising beneficiaries of welfare schemes of the Union and State governments and workers of the BJP, gathered at the ground. People greeted the Prime Minister with huge applause and chants of "Modi Modi" as he arrived on the stage.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thaawar Chand Ghelot, former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Union Shipping Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and other ministers of Union and State governments.

Earlier, before taking to the stage at 2.25 p.m., he was briefed by the officials about the projects of the New Mangaluru Port Authority (NMPA) and MRPL, and Kulur fisheries harbour which will be developed.

In his introductory address, Sonowal briefly spoke about how NMPA was growing steadfast implementing various initiatives of the Central government, including solar energy, complete digitisation and coastal cargo.

Friday, September 2, 2022, 16:29 [IST]