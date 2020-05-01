  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM holds strategic meeting, discusses hand holding of investors

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings to review the strategies to attract more foreign investment and also promote domestic investment.

    PM Modi also reviewed the contribution of the mining sector in increasing employment opportunities.

    PM holds strategic meeting, discusses hand holding of investors
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The PM said that there should be a more proactive approach to solve the problems of investors. They should get all possible help from the central and state governments.

    PM Modi wants bailout package first for MSMEs, poor and the vulnerable

    Clearance should be done in a time bound manner, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office read.

    It was discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure in the existing industrial lands/plots/estates in the country and provide necessary financing support. During the meeting, the PM directed that the action should be taken for a more proactive approach to handhold the investors, to look into their problems and help them in getting all the necessary Central and State clearances in a time bound manner.

    Various strategies to bring investments into India in a fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sectors were discussed. Detailed discussions were held on guiding states to evolve their strategies & be more proactive in attracting investments.

    PM discusses potential economic reforms in mines and coal sectors to boost economy

    It was also discussed that the reform initiatives undertaken by the various Ministries should continue unabated and action should be taken in a time bound manner to remove any obstacles which impede promotion of investment and industrial growth.

    The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister, the Home Minister, the Minister for Commerce & Industries, MoS (Finance) along with senior officials of the Government of India.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi indian economy investors coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X