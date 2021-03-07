PM Modi has time for Kolkata, but not for farmers': Sharad Pawar

India

oi-Deepika S

Ranchi, Mar 07: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday attacked the Centre over the farmers' protest in India that has crossed 100 days.

Addressed a gathering in Ranchi, Jharkhand, "Centre's responsibility is to establish brotherhood, but BJP spreading communal poison in country. Farmers have been protesting for 100 days, PM has time to go to Kolkata, rally against West Bengal govt, but no time to visit farmers in Delhi."

PM Modi addressed a massive gathering on Sunday at Kolkata's Brigade parade ground ahead of the state's Assembly elections, where the BJP will go up against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), who Pawar's NCP has declared its support for in the elections.