    PM condoles death of Pejawar Mutt seer, hails him as a powerhouse of service and spirituality

    Bengaluru, Dec 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of Sri Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawar Math in Udupi in Karnatka, hailing him as a powerhouse of service and spirituality.

    PM condoles death of Pejawar Mutt seer, hails him as a powerhouse of service and spirituality

    "Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

    Pejawar Seer Vishwesha Teertha passes away in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, final rites in Bengaluru

    The 88-year old seer, one of the prominent religious leaders of South India, died at the Udupi Sri Krishna Math on Sunday morning after a brief illness.

    "I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers," the Prime Minister said.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
