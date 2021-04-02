PM calls Congress 'high handed', says his govt does not see people's faith before serving them

Kanyakumari (TN), Apr 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the Congress as ''high-handed'' without an understanding of local sensibilities and asserted that his government does not see people''s caste or faith before serving them.

In Tamil Nadu, the situation was such that senior DMK leaders who worked shoulder to shoulder with late party patriarch ''Kalaignar'' (M Karunanidhi) were feeling suffocated due to ''the newly minted crown prince'' of the party (DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin), he said, addressing a poll meeting here, adding ''politics does not work this way.''

"Today the mood of the nation is clearly against the politics of nepotism and entitlement." The opposition loved calling people anti-democratic, but they should see the ''nearest mirror,'' he said.

Congress invoked Article 356 several times and both DMK and AIADMK governments in Tamil Nadu have been dismissed by that party in the past, he said. Having Congress, hence, in any coaltion meant having a high handed ally who does not understand local sensibilities, he alleged.

"Our ideology is sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas and sab ka viswaas," and at the root of this mantra lay the spirit of compassion towards everyone, he said. "Our government does not see people''s caste, creed or faith before serving them. Ours is a government for everyone," he asserted and recalled his government''s efforts to buttress his point.

When nurses from Kerala were abducted while working in Iraq, the government did everything possible to bring them back home safely.

Similarly, Father Alexis Premkumar who belonged to Tamil Nadu and Father Tom were safely rescued from Afghanistan and Yemen respectively, he said, adding "let those who believe in conflict further it. We believe in compassion and we will always serve the people with that spirit." Bypoll will be held on April 6 for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency alongside the Assembly polls.