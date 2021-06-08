PM announces Yuva scheme for young authors: Here's how to apply

Had not gone to meet Nawaz Sharif: Uddhav Thackeray on personal meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi, June 08: A scheme aimed at creating a pool of under-30 authors to promote Indian heritage, culture and knowledge offers an "interesting opportunity" for youngsters to harness their writing skills and contribute to the nation''s intellectual discourse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Modi shared the link to the details of the programme that noted that the National Education Policy 2020 emphasises on empowering young minds and creating a learning ecosystem that can nurture young learners for future leadership roles.

"To foster this goal, and commemorate India''s 75 years of Independence, a national scheme YUVA: Prime Minister''s Scheme For Mentoring Young Authors will go a long way in cementing the foundation of these leaders of tomorrow," it said.

This scheme will ensure creating a pool of authors of below 30 years who are ready to express themselves and project India on any international platform, it said, adding that this will help in projecting Indian culture and literature globally.

Implementation

The National Book Trust, India (under BP Division, Ministry of Education, GOI) as the Implementing Agency will ensure phase-wise execution of the Scheme under well-defined stages of mentorship.

Selection process of young authors

A total of 75 authors will be selected through an All India Contest at MyGov.

The selection will be made by a Committee to be constituted by NBT.

The contest will run from 4th June to 31st July 2021.

The contestants will be asked to submit a manuscript of 5,000 words to judge its suitability to develop as a proper book under the Mentorship Scheme.

The names of selected authors will be announced on the occasion of Independence Day on 15th August 2021.

Based on mentorship, the selected authors will prepare manuscripts for final selection under the guidance of the nominated mentors.

The entries of the winners will be readied for publication by 15th December 2021.

The published books may be launched on 12th January 2022 on YUVA DIVAS or the National Youth Day.

PHASE I - Training for 3 months

The National Book Trust, India will organise a Two-Week Writers' Online Programme for the selected candidates.

During which the young authors will be trained by two eminent authors/mentors from NBT's panel of accomplished authors and writers.

After the completion of the two-week writers' Online Programme, the authors will be trained for 2-Weeks at various On-line/On-site National Camps organised by NBT.

PHASE II - Promotion (3 months)

The young authors will get to expand their understanding and hone their skills through interaction at various international events such as Literary Festivals, Book Fairs, Virtual Book Fair, Cultural Exchange Programmes, etc.

At the end of mentorship a consolidated scholarship of Rs50,000 per month for a period of 6 months (50,000 x 6 = Rs 3 Lakh) per author will be paid under the Mentorship Scheme.

A book or a series of books written by the young authors will be published by NBT, India as the outcome of the mentorship programme.

A royalty of 10% will be payable to the authors on successful publications of their books at the end of the Mentorship Program.

Their published books will be translated into other Indian languages ensuring the exchange of culture & literature between different states & thereby promoting Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

