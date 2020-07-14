PLFI extortion: NIA arrests key accused in Jharkhand

New Delhi, July 14: The National Investigation Agency has arrested an accused in the PLFI terror funding case in Jharkhand.

The accused has been identified as Fuleshwar Gope. The case pertains to the seizure of Rs.25.38 lakh, belonging to Dinesh Gope, Chief of PLFI (People's Liberation of India), which were about to be deposited in SBI, Branch Bero, Ranchi in 2016.

After taking over the investigation, the NIA arrested six persons. Further searches conducted by the NIA led to the seizure of properties worth Rs 90 lakh.

The NIA also arrested the wives of Dinesh Gope Investigation also revealed that Fuleshwar Gope had conspired with accused Dinesh Gope and formed a dubious company namely, M/s Shiv Shaktisamridhhi Infra Pvt. Ltd, in partnership with Hira Devi (first wife of Dinesh Gope), for channelising the extorted levy amount into legitimate means by depositing it in the bank account of the said dubious company. M/s Shiv Shaktisamridhhi Infra Pvt. Ltd., became a frontal company to legitimize levy amounts collected by Dinesh Gope and to invest the same in properties.

The profit earned by the said company was intended to be used for furtherance of terrorist activities of PLFI.