Plea to lower age of candidates contesting polls rejected by SC

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition that sought to lower the age of candidates contesting the elections.

The petitioner sought a directive to reduce the age of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha and assembly elections from 25 to 18 years. The SC however rejected the petition.

It may be recalled that a similar petition had been filed in the Supreme Court in 2010 in which it was sought to reduce the age limit to 21 from 25. While rejecting the plea, the Bench had said that, this would require amendments to several Articles of the Constitution which prescribe the age limit. Can the Supreme Court do it? We do not have powers to reduce the minimum age stipulated for persons to contest Lok Sabha or assembly elections."