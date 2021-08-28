YouTube
    Plea for SOPs ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi

    By Munesh Krishna C M
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chennai, Aug 28: A public interest litigation has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking an order from the Tamil Nadu government to announce the standard guidelines to be followed during Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations.

    Vinayagar Chaturthi

    In a petition filed by K. Gopinath, a lawyer from Tiruppur and leader of the Hindu Progressive League, said the curfew was being relaxed and people were preparing to place idols on the roads to celeberate Vinayaga Chaturthi on September 10.

    The petitioner also stated that a request was made to Tamil Nadu government and the DGP on August 2 to formulate standard operating rules so that the corona spread does not recur due to the Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations.

    Therefore, he demanded that the order on this should be deliver by the court that Government of Tamil Nadu and the DGP be instructed to lay down rules for Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations.

    Sources from the Chennai high court said that the petition will come up for hearing soon.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 28, 2021, 15:25 [IST]
