    Planning to visit Jagannath Temple? No more vaccination certificate, negative RT-PCR certificates needed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 15: In Odisha, double dose vaccination certificate or covid negative report will no longer be required to visit Sri Jagannath temple in Puri. This will be effective from the 21st of February.

    Informing about the decision, the chief administrator of Shri Jagannath Temple Administration said that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the improved covid-19 situation in the state and the double-dose vaccination of a majority of population.

    Planning to visit Jagannath Temple? No more vaccination certificate, negative RT-PCR certificates needed

    The devotees will however have to abide by other Covid-19 preventive measures like wearing of masks, hand sanitization and social distancing.

    AIR correspondent reports, World famous Sri Jagannatha Temple in Puri will however continue to be shut on Sundays to sanitize the premises.

    Meanwhile, the temple administration has geared up to ensure smooth darshan of the Trinity by President of India Ramnath Kovind during his upcoming visit to the holy city on the 19th of this month.

    The President is scheduled to inaugurate the 150th birth anniversary program of Shrimad Bhakti Siddhant Saraswati Goswami Prabhupada-the founder of the Gaudiya Mission in Puri on the 20th of February.

    Adequate security arrangements are being put in place in view of the scheduled visit of the president to the holy city.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 13:48 [IST]
    X