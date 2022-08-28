Planning to study abroad? Here's why UK is perfect study abroad destination

New Delhi, Aug 28: Want to study abroad? How do you choose to decide the destination that is best for you? Are you motivated by a desire to travel and work abroad but aren't sure how to go about it? While, there are numerous factors that may influence your decision, we will help you with this.

For every Indian student, the major consideration when looking at higher study options abroad is the host country. It will not only determine the value of the degree you earn but also play an important role in defining your career choices ahead.

With hundreds of colleges to choose from, selecting the right country and university can become a daunting task. Today, we take a look at the most critical factors to consider and put the spotlight on the United Kingdom (UK) as a foreign education destination. So, let's get started.

Being home to some of the world's oldest universities and colleges and having one of them on your CV will make you stand out from the crowd. It is worth noting that the UK grants nearly 96% of students from India who apply for a study visa every year, which is higher than the global average.

Why you must consider UK?

The average cost of studying in the UK is typically lower than some other popular foreign education destinations. The UK also offers a range of masters' programs, delivering highly coveted credentials, typically over 12 months. Choosing these courses proves cost-effective as students get a chance to complete their education and join the job market faster than the two year PG programs that are standard across various countries.

British and local culture

With the increased globalisation and high levels of immigration across the world, the UK has a very multicultural society and is very open to new religions and cultures. While also keeping long-held traditions like maintaining a royal party, the UK has changed greatly and has become much more cosmopolitan and multicultural. You can expect to meet a range of people, while some may be friendly and helpful others may prefer to keep to themselves.

What is the duration of undergraduate programs in the UK?

Unlike most of the world, most undergraduate courses in the UK last for three or four years. However, there are many shorter, accelerated undergraduate courses that take just one or two years to complete.

What scholarships are available?

Although the fees might seem high compared to India you need to look at university as an investment in your future.There are also many scholarships available which you should always review. Check university websites for scholarships available to you at each institution and also check official sites such as the British Council website (https://study-uk.britishcouncil.org/scholarships-funding) which lists countless options. Identifying the right scholarships to help ease this financial burden can go a long way in helping students meet their study abroad goals.

What are the top 5 universities in the UK famous for?

University of Oxford

Arts and humanities

Life sciences and medicine

Social Sciences and Management

Natural Sciences

Engineering and Technology

University of Cambridge

Arts and Humanities

Engineering and Technology

Life Sciences and Medicine

Natural Sciences

Social Sciences and Management

Imperial College London

Science

Engineering

Business

Medicine

University College London

Education

Architecture

Archaeology

Anthropology

Life Sciences

Medicine

Dentistry

University of Edinburgh

Arts and Humanities

Medicine

Veterinary Medicine

Business

Engineering

Space Science

Can I work in the UK after graduating?

The UK's Graduate Route welcomes international students to apply to stay in the UK and work, or look for work, upon graduation. International students who have successfully completed an undergraduate or master's degree can apply to stay in the UK for up to two years after their studies. However, this visa cannot be extended beyond the 2-year period.

Is there a pathway for immigration for international students in the UK?

On graduating from UK universities, international students can apply for the UK Graduate Visa, post which they must switch to another applicable visa. After having lived and worked in the UK for a minimum of 5 years, you may be eligible to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (PR).