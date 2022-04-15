YouTube
    Pink Moon 2022: Catch this rare full Supermoon that will Light up the Sky tomorrow

    New Delhi, Apr 17: On April 17 at 12.25 am, the full moon known as the Pink Moon will be visible in India.

    The Full Moon in April is named the Pink Moon after the pink flowers that bloom in spring. Other names are Breaking Ice Moon, Budding Moon, Awakening Moon, Egg Moon, and Paschal Moon.

    The Pink Moon will be illuminated for just a moment at 12.25 am. However it appear full for three days starting Friday morning till early Monday, April 18.

    It is thought that the name comes from the brightly-colored pink phlox wildflowers that are native to North America and that often bloom around the time of April's Full Moon.

    This moon is also a supermoon, meaning it's a bit closer to Earth than usual, making it appear bigger and brighter.

    NASA wrote in a statement that this would be a full moon weekend. The full moon occurs once a month when the Sun, Earth and Moon line up on an imaginary 180 degree line. The Moon's orbit is around 5 degrees different than the Earth's.

    Hence it a little higher or lower than the Earth's Shadow.

    When is the next Full Moon?

    The next full Moon is the "Super Blood Flower Moon," which will rise on May 16, 2022.

    Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 14:26 [IST]
    X