Punjab, Goa Election 2022 Opinion Poll Result: Here is What ABP-CVoter Survey Says

Punjab Election 2022: Amarinder Singh announces alliance with BJP

India

pti-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 17: Punjab Lok Congress leader and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday formally announced alliance with the BJP for the Punjab assembly polls, slated to be held in 2022.

"After 7 rounds of talks, today I confirm that BJP & Punjab Lok Congress are going to fight the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections together. Topics like seat share will be discussed later," said Union Minister & Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Union Minister Shekhawat had met Singh in Chandigarh earlier this month.

After resigning as the chief minister, Singh quit the Congress and formed his own party named Punjab Lok Congress. Assembly elections in Punjab are expected to be held early next year.

In Punjab, the BJP trying its luck on its own after its decades-old ally Shiromani Akali Dal parted ways with it over the issue of farm laws last year.