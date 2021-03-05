Pinarayi Vijayan, his three ministers knew about gold smuggling activities: Customs tells HC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 05: Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan and his three ministers and the Speaker knew about the gold smuggling activities through the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala High Court was informed.

The customs department made the submission while quoting the main accused in the case, Swapna Suresh. She had claimed that the former principal secretary to the CM, M Shivashankar was the main link between the politicians, consulate officials and the smuggling syndicate. She also said that since she knew Arabic, she was often called to translate their conversations in every meeting.

How ignoring the rise of Wahhabism in Kerala, Bengal put the nation’s security at risk

The affidavit submitted in the court said, the respondent, Swapna Suresh had clearly stated about the improper and illegal activities of the CM, three minister and the Speaker. She has also further stated about the involvement and kickbacks received by high-profile persons from various deals.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB files chargesheet against Rhea Chakraborty and 32 years|Oneindia News

The role of former principal secretary in acting as the kink between the high-profile politicians of Kerala and UAE consulate officials as well as some others in co-ordinating illegal financial dealings under the cover of various activities and projects of the state government was also revealed by her, the affidavit also said.