    Pilot killed in IAF's MiG-21 aircraft crash near Punjab's Moga, probe ordered

    New Delhi, May 21: An Indian Air Force pilot was killed in an accident involving a MiG-21 aircraft near Moga in Punjab in the wee hours of Friday.

    The accident took place when the aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident occurred. The aircraft took off from Suratgarh in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan for Punjab's Halwara. It crashed soon after taking off from Halwara to Suratgarh.

    "There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the IAF tweeted.

    A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in western sector, the IAF added.

    Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 9:18 [IST]
    X