PIB set ups COVID-19 fact check unit

India

New Delhi, Apr 02:

New Delhi, Apr 02: The Press Information Bureau set up a portal for fact-checking issues related with the novel coronavirus pandemic, and it will receive messages by email and send its response in quick time.

The PIB will also release a daily bulletin at 8 pm everyday to inform regarding Centre's decisions and developments and progress on the deadly COVID 19.

The first bulletin was released on Wednesday at 6.30 pm, the PIB said in statement.

The PIB's bulletin is in line with the Supreme Court directive on Tuesday that to check fake news, a daily bulletin system with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic be made active within 24 hours by the government through all media avenues, including social media and forums, to clear people's doubts.

Press Information Bureau has set up a portal - COVID 19 Fact Check Unit -- which will receive messages by email and send its response in quick time, the statement said.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has set up a technical group consisting of professionals from AIIMS, et al, to clarify any doubts in the minds of the general public on any technical aspect of COVID 19," it said

The ministry has also issued detailed guidelines to deal with psychological issues among migrants, it said.

The cabinet secretary on Wednesday wrote to all the state governments, informing them of the constitution of 11 empowered groups under the Disaster Management Act with clear-cut mandate to decide on various aspects in the management of COVID-19, the statement said.

A request has been made for development of similar mechanism at the state-level too.

State governments have also been requested to engage volunteers to supervise the welfare activities of the migrants, the PIB said.