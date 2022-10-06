This video of commentary in Sanskrit during gully cricket is winning the internet

Viral video: Cops beat up suspects by holding them against electric pole

Having a bad day? This panda posing for a selfie is what you must watch

Photo of Rahul Gandhi tying shoelace of mother Sonia Gandhi goes viral

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pandavapura, Oct 6: A photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tying mother Sonia's shoelaces during the Bharat Jodo Yatra has now gone viral on various social media platofrm. The moment was captured on camera when the Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Mandya district on Thursday.

Party chief Sonia Gandhi, who was abroad for medical check-ups, reached Karnataka to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, participating in a public event of the party after a long gap.

Amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers, Sonia Gandhi walked besides her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for a few kilometres in Mandya district of Karnataka.

Sonia Gandhi joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka

A number of senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and PCC president D K Shivakumar, walked along with the Gandhis.

Security personnel had a tough time controlling the crowds which jostled to get a glimpse of the Congress president.

This is the first time that Sonia Gandhi has joined a public event after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. The Congress president had contracted coronavirus twice and was also hospitalised.

Sonia Gandhi has not been electioneering or participating in public events of the party for a long time due to health reasons. She had last participated in a roadshow in Varanasi in August 2016 where she sustained a shoulder injury and later underwent a surgery.

Braving rains, Rahul Gandhi addresses gathering in Mysuru; video goes viral

The 3,570 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8. With the Yatra, the Congress said it wants to combat the alleged divisive politics of the BJP-led Central government.