Phase 3 vaccination for 18+ begins today; Several states delay drive

New Delhi, May 01: The phase 3 of the vaccination program that aims to inoculate those in the age group of 18 to 44 years will begin across the country from May 1 at all private and government health centres.

However, ahead of the beginning of the phase 3 vaccination drive, several states and union territories (UTs) have said that they won't be able to inoculate those in the age group of 18 to 44 years due to a shortage of vaccines.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Punjab are among the states that said they're running low on vaccine stocks ahead of phase-3.

More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs which will receive an additional nearly 20 lakh doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.33 crore vaccine doses (16,33,85,030) to states and UTs free of cost.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 15,33,56,503 doses, the ministry said.

"More than one crore COVID vaccine doses (1,00,28,527) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. Nearly 20 lakh (19,81,110) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," it said.

Vaccination is a crucial pillar of the five point strategy of the government of India to fight the pandemic including test, track, treat and COVID appropriate behaviour.